Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) today released the following statement:

“The pro-democracy and pro-Trump march turned bloody and violent because agitators and bad actors decided to storm the Capitol, unfortunately resulting in the loss of life and destruction. Breeching the doors of Congress served no purpose, and I vehemently reject this type of behavior. A complete investigation must be conducted, and all individuals involved must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“As Congress resumed its Constitutional duties, I objected to the certification of electoral college votes for Arizona and Pennsylvania. Our efforts were not to overturn the election but to draw serious attention to the perceived unconstitutional acts and irregularities in several states. All Americans deserve absolute faith that the election is free from fraud, corruption, and outside influence – we require the full truth.

“Like it or not, Joe Biden is now the President-elect. Joe Biden has promised to heal America and to be a president for all Americans. It is imperative that he live up to this promise. I am asking every American to pray for our current president and our future president with the hope that God will continue to bless our country so that we may unite to be stronger.

“We are so fortunate to live in the greatest country on Earth, and I fully understand why half of America is concerned with the future of our country. I’ve been fighting the left’s radical agenda, and if it is implemented, it will destroy America as we know it. We will no longer stand as a free republic but fall to be a third-rate socialist country.

“There is more that unites us than divides us, and that’s where we must focus. Let’s set politics aside and focus on the American people and sound policy to fix our nation and preserve its bounty for future generations.”

Release from Congressman Steven Palazzo.