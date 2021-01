Congressman Michael Guest joined Y’all Politics on Friday afternoon to talk about the events in Washington D.C. this week. He recapped the breach of the U.S. Capitol and outlined why he objected to the Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Guest also said he did not think it would be wise for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to move forward with new articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump with less than 2 weeks left in his term.

You can watch the full interview below.