CDC Funding Tied to Appropriations & Pandemic Response Package Approved in December

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced the award of almost $200 million to Mississippi from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to support COVID-19 testing and vaccination-related activities.

The allocation of $171.3 million for testing and $26.8 million for vaccination activities in Mississippi is drawn from the FY2021 appropriations bills and targeted pandemic relief package approved by Congress in late December.

“We all recognize ongoing stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic on our hospitals, health workers, and importantly the lives of all Mississippians. This initial $198 million from the most recent COVID-19 response package will help us with testing and the distribution of the vaccines that can help us control this virus,” Hyde-Smith said.

The $171,302,324 will support testing, contract tracing, containment, and mitigation to monitor and suppress the spread of COVID-19. Another $26,892,045 will support a range of COVID-19 vaccination activities in Mississippi.

Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Subcommittee, indicated the CDC funding to Mississippi follows a population-based formula directive. Summaries of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 are available here.

1/8/2021