The Mississippi Department of Education announced today the 29 members of the State Superintendent of Education’s inaugural Principal Advisory Council. Council members will serve through the 2021-22 school year.

The Council (PAC) provides direct input to Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, about important issues in Mississippi schools. Members will participate in discussions with Wright concerning topics that will lead to improvement of Mississippi public schools and the opportunities they afford. The goal of the council is to ensure excellent teaching and learning is happening in every classroom in every Mississippi school and that school leaders have the information, resources, and support they need to create successful schools.

“The Principal Advisory Council will be an important feedback loop for me understanding what is working and what needs improvement in schools,” Wright said. “I look forward to working with these thoughtful and engaging school leaders to improve educational opportunities for students.”

More than 60 principals applied to become a member of the first cohort of principals, and each completed application was carefully reviewed. The Council includes school leaders from elementary, middle and high schools across the state and reflects the diverse school districts in Mississippi.

Release from the Mississippi Department of Education.