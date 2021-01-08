Following the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, it was reported Thursday that a member of the Capitol Police Force passed away from injuries sustained during the protest.
According to the reports, Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured while holding off protesters on Wednesday. When he returned to his office he collapsed. The Capitol Police Spokeswoman Eva Malecki said in a statement that he was then taken to the hospital where he died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
Officials have since spoken out about the death of the officer.
Four other deaths have been reported from the event. The first of which was Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot inside the capitol. Three other deaths have been reported as well, caused by the chaos, however their names have not been released.