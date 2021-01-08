President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Friday morning that he will not be attending the Inauguration ceremony for Democrat President-elect Joe Biden on January 20th.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Trump becomes the first incumbent U.S. President since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to skip his successor’s swearing in. Johnson did not attend Ulysses S Grant’s 1869 Inauguration.

Calls to have Trump impeached or removed by way of the 25th Amendment have increased since the raid of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that a vote on impeachment could come in her chamber as early as next week.