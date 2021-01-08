President Trump addresses the nation

Following a breach of security at the Capitol on Wednesday and the certification of the Electoral College votes by Congress in the early hours of Thursday, President Donald Trump addressed the nation last night committed to an orderly transition and saying he was outraged by the lawlessness and violence.

The Mississippi Senate Education Committee heard from Mississippi Department of Education officials including State Superintendent Carey Wright. MDE provided an update on how schools are adjusting to another year of operations under the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the presentation Wright told legislators she is recommending to them and Governor Tate Reeves that they not require third graders to pass the 3rd Grade Reading Assessment this year.

“I do believe this needs to be a year of grace for our schools and for our teachers and our children,” said Wright.

She also recommended that they waive the High School end-of-course tests and that districts retain their current accountability rating for this year. But Wright did say they planned to continue forward with statewide assessments.

MSDH daily COVID-19 report

Today MSDH is reporting 3,255 more cases of COVID-19, 48 deaths, and 223 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is 231,490, with 5,061 deaths. More details on our website when it returns to service: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/8Ur4Auvvvy — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 7, 2021

The ACLU of Mississippi is warning public officials that by blocking members of the public from their official social media accounts, they are violating the First Amendment.

Governor Tate Reeves, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, Mayor Hal Marx, Congressman Steven Palazzo, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are all accused to be in violation. The First Amendment protects speech on social media about public officials and their policies and practices. No government official can allow positive commentary and silence the critical.

The ACLU of Mississippi received complaints from individuals whose comments – which expressed viewpoints that were critical of several elected officials – were deleted and their accounts subsequently blocked and banned from the official pages.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae today announced the State Treasury returned $20 million of unclaimed property to Mississippi in 2020, more than in any recent calendar year. Hospitals, municipalities, small businesses, and families were focal points of the Treasurer’s unprecedented effort to return missing money.

“The coronavirus dealt a hefty blow to many wallets,” said McRae. “Without increasing the burden on taxpayers, your State Treasury infused more than $20 million into Mississippi’s economy by finding and returning missing money to our people.”

Mississippi 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, is calling for the removal of President Donald Trump ahead of the inauguration scheduled for January 20th.

Thompson in his capacity as the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman released a statement Thursday afternoon saying Trump must be removed from office immediately.

“Though it has been apparent for year, it is more clear than ever that President Trump is a direct threat to the homeland each remaining minute he is in power,” Thompson said in the statement. “He must be removed from office immediately.”

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) voted not to certify the Electoral College votes from the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania. Congressman Guest released the following statement:

“Yesterday, we saw protestors enter the United States Capitol and attempt to disrupt Congress as both the House of Representatives and the United States Senate were debating the certification of votes to the Electoral College. I join many of my colleagues in strongly condemning these actions, and I fully support the efforts of law enforcement to bring to justice those who committed acts of violence or destruction.

It is a responsibility of the United States Congress to defend the most important right of American citizens in the electoral process, the sacred right to vote.

Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the launch of Mississippi’s Most Wanted list. This list is compiled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with law enforcement agencies throughout the state and includes ten of Mississippi’s most wanted fugitives. The list is available at www.dps.ms.gov/ms-most-wanted and on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s social media platforms.

“It is my hope that with this list, Mississippians can help capture the fugitives labeled as Mississippi’s Most Wanted,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We can work together and make this great state safer.”

Mike Hurst, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, announced today that he has submitted his resignation to President Donald J. Trump and Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and will leave the Department of Justice on January 19, 2021.

“Serving as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for over half of our state has been the highest honor of my professional career. During my time as U.S. Attorney, I have tried to do everything within my power to make our neighborhoods safer, support our law enforcement, engage and empower our communities and citizens, protect victims, prevent and reduce crime, and uphold our constitutional rights. The secret to the success of this office is its people – hardworking, tenacious, and full of integrity, they are committed to seeing that justice is always done, every day. I wish them all the best in their continued service to our fellow man and to this noble work,” said U.S. Attorney Hurst.