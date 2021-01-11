Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) opposes the actions of House Democrats to unseat President Donald Trump and called for leaders to instead focus on uniting the country.

Today, Democratic leaders brought a unanimous consent request to the House floor urging Vice President Mike Pence and the President’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. The resolution failed but could be considered with a recorded vote this week.

Speaker Pelosi has also promised to bring articles of impeachment against President Trump. These actions come just over one week before the inaugural ceremony of President-elect Biden, who will be sworn into office on January 20th.

Congressman Guest released the following statement in response to these actions:

“Last week was one of the more difficult weeks for our nation in recent history. The pictures that appeared across the nation on television and computer screens will never rest easily in the minds of Americans. Now, it’s vitally important that we turn our attention toward healing our nation following the events that took place at the Capitol, and I encourage all Americans to focus on the common values we share as citizens of this great country and to put aside our perceived differences.

In this spirit, I believe the resolution urging Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump and the articles of impeachment that are being discussed in the House of Representatives would be counterproductive and divide our country even further. As we begin preparing for a transfer of power from one administration to another in less than 10 days, I believe it is vitally important to allow our nation to heal, and I believe these actions that are being pushed on the House floor would prevent our nation from beginning the healing process.

At this decisive moment in our history, we must focus on uniting our country and avoid stoking the fiery tensions currently consuming our nation.”

Congressman Michael Guest represents Mississippi’s Third Congressional District.

Press Release

2/11/2021