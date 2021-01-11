State Senator David Blount has introduced a bill that would commit Mississippi’s electoral votes to the national presidential election winners regardless of what Mississippians voted.

In an interview, Blount stated, “I believe the person who gets the most votes should win. It’s getting a lot of interest across the country.”

Electoral vote disenfranchi… by yallpolitics

In Mississippi in 2020, Donald Trump received 57.1% of the vote while Joe Biden received only 41.1% of the vote. Under the bill in an identical situation, all of Mississippi’s electoral votes would be pledged to Biden, thus disenfranchising millions of Mississippi voters.

Attacks on the Electoral College have been raging through blue and purple states in the last few years, even though in the most recent 2020 election, Democrats secured the Presidency.