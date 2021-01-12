December Revenue reports showed that revenue was over estimates.

Total revenue collections for the month of December FY 2021 are $46,085,040 or 10.15% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through December 2020 are $325,273,350 or 11.96% above the sine die estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through December 2020 are $236,059,836 or 8.41% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000.

The graph above compares the actual revenue collections to the sine die revenue estimate for each of the main tax revenue sources. The figures reflect the amount the actual collections for Sales, Individual, Corporate, Use and Gaming taxes were above or below the estimate for the month and fiscal year-to-date. The graph also compares fiscal year-todate actual collections to prior year actual collections, as of December 31, 2020.

December FY 2021 General Fund collections were $36,760,791 or 6.85% below December FY 2020 actual collections. Sales tax collections for the month of December were above the prior year by $10.0M. Individual income tax collections for the month of December were below the prior year by $3.9M. Corporate income tax collections for the month of December were below the prior year by $50.6M.

Read the full report below:

FY 2021_ Revenue Report_12-31-2020 by yallpolitics on Scribd