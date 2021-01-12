As cold weather sweeps through Mississippi and residents take advantage of reliable, affordable natural gas to efficiently heat their homes, Atmos Energy’s natural gas system is experiencing no issues thanks to significant investments made over the past several years to further modernize its infrastructure.

“Atmos Energy is proud to serve more than 260,000 customers in 121 communities across the state. We’ve invested more than $280 million to modernize our Mississippi system, which has resulted in the installation of more than 2.1 million feet of gas pipe over the past five years,” said Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy Vice President of Public Affairs for the Mississippi division. “We have also retired 984,192 feet of gas main with new pipe that will ensure we meet the energy needs of our customers well into the future. Throughout our Mississippi territory we are engaged in targeted enhancements to our system. This work includes repairs, replacements, and reinforcement projects. Dedicating such significant resources supports our vision of being the safest provider of natural gas services, and we are pleased that our customers are enjoying the benefits of reliable service during this early cold snap.”

Low temperatures are forecasted for the next several days, which has the potential to impact critical infrastructure in many areas of the state.

“This type of weather can present challenges for any utility company,” added Morgan. “Because we took steps to further modernize our natural gas system, Atmos Energy customers will continue to enjoy the heat they need when they need it most.”

