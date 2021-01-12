Governor Tate Reeves provided updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine administration throughout the state.

“Mississippians over the age of 65 and those with preexisting conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus are now eligible to receive the vaccine. You can call 1-877-978-6453 or go to covidvaccine.umc.edu to schedule an appointment,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Reeves said 62,477 vaccines have been given out to Mississippians since the vaccination made its way to the state. He said the two greatest vulnerabilities right now, other than the slow roll out of the vaccine, is the situation in nursing homes as well as unreported or unused vaccines in hospitals.

Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced those who are 65 years and older or if you have a pre-existing medical condition, are now eligible to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals can schedule an appointment by dialing the call center: 1-877-978-6453. You can also go to the website: covidvaccine.umc.edu.

“My main priority is not to try and fight this pandemic with stricter and stricter orders,” Governor Reeves said. “It’s to get better and better at distributing the vaccine, and that’s what our focus is now.”

