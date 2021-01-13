Ruling Closely Tracks with Hyde-Smith Legislation on Regulating Abortion Pills

###

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today welcomed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the federal requirement that abortion pills must be obtained in person and not by mail—a ruling that closely tracks with legislation she introduced in the 116th Congress.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday evening granted the Trump administration’s request to allow the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to enforce in-person requirements for the abortion pill under Mifeprex’s Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy while litigation continues in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and potentially back to the Supreme Court on the merits. The 6-3 decision overturns a Maryland federal judge’s injunction against this requirement.

“The reinstatement of abortion pill in-person requirements is a step toward protecting women’s health and diminishing the threats posed by abortion by mail,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m pleased with this Supreme Court decision, which recognizes the serious risk of complications and life-threatening side effects that can be caused by abortion pills.”

In November 2020, Hyde-Smith led 23 Senators and 78 Members of the House of Representatives in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court on the merits of the case to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Hyde-Smith, a member of the Senate Values Action Team, indicated she plans to reintroduce the Support and Value Expectant (SAVE) Moms and Babies Act in the 117th Congress. This legislation would prevent labeling changes for already-approved abortion drugs; prevent providers from dispensing these drugs remotely, by mail, or via tele-medicine; and prevent the FDA from approving new chemical abortion drugs.

In late September 2020, Hyde-Smith argued for the Senate to take up and pass the SAVE Moms and Babies Act. The Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), March for Life Action, National Right to Life, Family Research Council, and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops are among the groups that support the legislation.

###

Release from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.