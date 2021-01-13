Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Following the chaos we witnessed on Wednesday in our nation’s Capitol building, the Democrats are moving ahead on a destined-to-fail article of impeachment, dividing our nation further. I earnestly believe this is the most inappropriate course of action at this time and will be voting against this partisan maneuver.

“It is abundantly clear that America is experiencing a time of uncertainty and turmoil, and we do not need to add more fuel to an already burning fire. President-elect Biden will be sworn into office in a mere eight days and, as President Trump promised, there will be a peaceful transition of power on January 20.”

Palazzo will also be voting against H. Res 21, “Calling on Vice President Michael R. Pence to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Donald J. Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as acting President”, which would urge the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Release from Congressman Steven Palazzo.