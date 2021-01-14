Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) recently received the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine per the guidance issued by the Office of the Attending Physician and the National Security Council. This guidance is consistent with the Presidential Policy Directive 40 (2016), which states that Congress and the Supreme Court, along with the Executive Branch agencies, be provided with a specific number of vaccine doses to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations.

“I am feeling great after receiving my vaccine and am encouraging others to take it when they become eligible,” Palazzo said. “I believe the key to restoring our way of life will be Americans choosing to protect ourselves with the vaccine. I applaud everyone, from scientists to healthcare workers, involved in this process of delivering safe and effecitve vaccines.”

A copy of the photo above can be downloaded here.

Press Release

1/14/2021