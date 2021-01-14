Governor Tate Reeves announced a new judicial appointment on the Mississippi coast on Thursday.

Joel Smith who is the current Harrison County District Attorney, will now serve on the Court of Appeals for the Second District and Crosby Parker will serve as the new District Attorney.

Joel Smith was originally elected as District Attorney for the Second District in 2011. He ran unopposed in that election and succeeded longtime district attorney Cono Caranna, who retired from the office. He is a Gulfport native and attended Ole Miss Law School. He worked under longtime DA Caranna for 11 years before running for the office himself.

Crosby Parker currently serves as the Assistant District Attorney for the Second District.

“These men are going to bring a devoted spirit and unbeatable work ethic,” Governor Reeves said. “I’m excited to see what they can accomplish, and proud to be a part of this great day!”