U.S. House impeaches President Trump for 2nd time

Ten Republicans voted with Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump in the U.S. House for inciting an insurrection. This is the second time Trump has been impeached, an unprecedented move that makes him the only President to have been impeached twice.

Trump’s term of office ends next Wednesday, January 20th.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement soon after the House vote saying he would no reconvene the U.S. Senate before its scheduled date of next Tuesday, January 19. This does not leave the time for a trial in the Senate before the President’s final day in office.

Mississippi House members voted down party lines.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,942 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 31 deaths, and 222 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 243,899, with 5,315 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/HgzlIrFUCE — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 13, 2021

Governor Reeves takes COVID-19 vaccine

“I’m taking the COVID-19 Vaccine—live right now—in order to demonstrate my confidence in its safety and efficacy,” Reeves said on Facebook.

MSDH says state’s supply of COVID-19 vaccine committed, more coming in mid-February

The recent upsurge in COVID-19 vaccination appointments has now committed Mississippi's entire supply of vaccine. Appointment scheduling will resume after vaccine re-supply expected in mid-February: https://t.co/ODlGL35PxP — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 13, 2021

In Senate Bill 2182, authored by Senator David Blount, it would define an “electronic smoking device” and add that to the definition of other tobacco products with a 15 percent extra tax…

…The current law indicates that cigars, cheroots, stogies, snug, chewing and smoking tobacco and all other tobacco products except cigarettes shall be taxed 15% of the manufacturer’s list price. This bill would add electronic smoking devices, or vapes, to that list.

MS Senate Education Committee passes teacher pay raise

The Senate education committee met today and passed teacher pay raise bill, of $1,000, out of committee. They also passed SB 2149 which would hold districts harmless when calculating for ADA in 20-21 school year. @MissDeptEd will instead use districts' 19-20 ADA for MAEP #msleg — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) January 13, 2021

On January 8, the Department of Public Safety in coordination with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released a Most Wanted List with 10 individuals who were of high priority to be detained in Mississippi.

Since releasing the list, five of those individuals have already been apprehended.

YP – Senator Roger Wicker: I will fight to hold Big Tech accountable for politically biased censorship

Big Tech companies have restricted or terminated American conservative users’ accounts and content on social media platforms over the last week following the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

It began with the suspension and deletion of President Donald Trump’s social media accounts. According to Twitter in their explanation of the suspension Trump’s account, the company said, in part, that the President’s use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters was being “interpreted” as support for those committing violent acts at the Capitol…

…Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, today released a statement in response to the actions by Twitter, Facebook, Google, Apple and others saying these companies are playing with fire.

Mississippi Senate Minority Leader Sen. Derrick Simmons and House Minority Leader Rep. Robert Johnson are calling on Governor Tate Reeves to deploy the Mississippi National Guard to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

“The Governor spoke thoughtfully about self reflection and division yesterday, we only suggest that the best path to unity is for this state and this country to stand together against sedition and treason,” said Rep. Johnson. “Join the rest of the country in helping to protect our Representatives, our Senators and our President and Vice President thereby protecting our democracy.”

Senator Simmons said the events from last Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol encouraged the writing of the letter. He referred to them as an act of “domestic terrorism.”

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today welcomed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the federal requirement that abortion pills must be obtained in person and not by mail—a ruling that closely tracks with legislation she introduced in the 116th Congress.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday evening granted the Trump administration’s request to allow the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to enforce in-person requirements for the abortion pill under Mifeprex’s Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy while litigation continues in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and potentially back to the Supreme Court on the merits. The 6-3 decision overturns a Maryland federal judge’s injunction against this requirement.

Ag Commissioner Gipson announces blood drive

To assist with the shortages of blood supplies caused by COVID we are very pleased to announce the first annual Dixie National “Cowboy Up” Blood Drive February 12 and 13 at the MS Farmers Market. Mark your calendars to support this good cause for Mississippians in need. pic.twitter.com/cOIXW1439k — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) January 14, 2021

The PEER Committee has released its report titled “Mississippi Department of Corrections’ FY 2020 Cost Per Inmate Day.”

State law requires that the state cost per inmate day be certified biennially by a certified public accountant and that the certified cost be used by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) as the basis for verifying the 10% savings required of companies contracted by MDOC to operate the state’s private prisons.

For FY 2020, MDOC’s cost per inmate day for a model facility totaled $50.63 based on the security requirements of the facility and MDOC’s medical, food, facility management and maintenance, and administrative costs.