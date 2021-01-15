After the protests at the Nation’s Capitol Building a week ago, some cities and states have increased measures in their own Capitols in order to avoid a repeat of those events.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said they are working closely with federal, state and local partners on the best way to protect the Capitol. He said they also received a memo from the FBI and reviewed the information provided but at this time does not feel like Mississippi’s Capitol is in danger.

“Even based on that memo and the information we’ve been able to gather through intelligence, we’re not seeing any viable threats on our state Capitol,” said Tindell. “There might be chatter of folks that want to come and protest, and I served six years in state Legislature and there wasn’t a year that went by that we didn’t have somebody up there protesting.”

Governor Tate Reeves announced a new judicial appointment on the Mississippi coast on Thursday.

Joel Smith who is the current Harrison County District Attorney, will now serve on the Court of Appeals for the Second District and Crosby Parker will serve as the new District Attorney.

Joel Smith was originally elected as District Attorney for the Second District in 2011. He ran unopposed in that election and succeeded longtime district attorney Cono Caranna, who retired from the office. He is a Gulfport native and attended Ole Miss Law School. He worked under longtime DA Caranna for 11 years before running for the office himself.

Crosby Parker currently serves as the Assistant District Attorney for the Second District.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,948 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 41 deaths, and 220 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 245,847, with 5,356 deaths.

When Republicans took over the Mississippi House in 2011, there were certainly a few things high on the to-do list to make good to the voters that put them there. But making arrangements for education innovation and breaking the political hammer lock of teacher unions, liberal interest groups and education administrators over education spending to allow for innovations Charter Schools, Education Savings Accounts and generally how we allocate education money was high on the list of things to do for Republicans.

While there have been great strides in education funding and innovation, the one political driving force at the core of the education problem has been the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) formula. At its core, it funds schools and not students and is designed to keep the status quo firmly in place for the billions of dollars spent by grown ups regardless of the best interest of students. A lot has happened since MAEP was introduced in 1997 and since Republicans took control of the Legislature in 2011. The formula has been used as a political cudgel over the years and Republicans, to their detriment, have allowed it to go on. It’s prohibitively complex and nearly impossible to understand for legislators and parents.

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC) announced their 2021 Legislative policy agenda on Wednesday. The caucus is made up of House and Senate members and are dedicated to the advancement of legislation that impacts the state’s African American community.

The year’s stances focus on matters of healthcare, education, criminal justice, matters of finance and economic justice as well as election reform.

Governor Tate Reeves today announced Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre and Bay St. Louis Ward 1 Councilman Doug Seal will join the Mississippi Republican Party. Gov. Reeves made the announcement at a news conference in Bay St. Louis with Mayor Favre, Councilman Seal and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux.

“Local public offices are the foundation of government, and policies at the local level often have a more significant effect on people’s everyday lives than those put in place by state or federal governments,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Mayor Favre and Councilman Seal have worked consistently on behalf of the people of Bay St. Louis to build a government that is more accountable and that produces better results for the people it serves. I’m very pleased to welcome them to the Republican Party.”

Biewer Lumber is constructing a new, state-of-the-art sawmill in Winona, Mississippi. The project is a $130 million investment and will create 150 jobs.

“The growth of companies like Biewer Lumber in Mississippi sends a strong message that our state has a supportive business environment and a skilled workforce,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Biewer Lumber’s construction and expansion of the sawmill in Newton and now the construction of a new sawmill in Winona and the creation of these jobs is a testament to that fact.”

Biewer Lumber is a family owned company headquartered in St. Clair, Michigan. The company operates five sawmills: two in Michigan, two in Wisconsin and one in Newton, Mississippi.

Vicksburg’s two incumbent aldermen qualified Thursday for re-election to their seats on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield is seeking his fifth term on the board, while South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour is seeking his second. Monsour has a challenger to his re-election bid, Mayfield’s youngest son, Thomas “TJ” Mayfield, who also qualified Thursday.

The three men are the first candidates to qualify for office since qualifying opened on Jan. 4.