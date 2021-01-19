The Mississippi Republican Party’s National Committeeman Henry Barbour joined Y’all Politics Tuesday morning to discuss where the party goes from here on the national level as Democrats are set to take the majority in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, and having won the White House.

Barbour, who chairs the GOP’s WinRed fundraising operation, talked about the recent Republican National Committee meeting where the party’s officers were re-elected. He says Republicans must stay on message and focus on conservative principles heading into 2022 mid-terms and beyond.

You can watch the full interview below.