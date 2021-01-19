Mississippi senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss the changes in Washington D.C. as Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States tomorrow.

Senator Wicker will no longer be the Senate Commerce Chairman as the U.S. Senate will have a 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats but thanks to new Vice President Kamala Harris, the chamber will be a Democrat majority for all intents and purposes. However, the Senator is still seeking to address the censorship by Big Tech companies like Twitter and Facebook targeting conservative voices as the committee’s ranking Republican member.

Sen. Wicker expressed his hope that new President Biden and the Democrats would not move forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump, choosing instead to move to their cabinet and agency nominations as well as other items important to the American people.

You can watch the full interview below.