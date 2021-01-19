Governor Reeves said over 109,354 vaccinations have been given to Mississippians. He said more locations and appointments will be made available.

Reeves said the capacity for this weeks doses is roughly 68,000. Reeves said additional vaccines will only be sent to providers who have issues at least 65% of their allocated vaccines.

The plan to vaccinate nursing homes was negotiated with the federal government. Governor Reeves said he spoke with Walgreens and CVS and they assured him that most if not all nursing homes will have access to the vaccine by the end of the month.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,457 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 209 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 253,932, with 5,524 deaths.

Do you long for the crackly of a firework well after New Years or the Fourth of July? Well, this bill could allow you to purchase them all year long.

HB 131 written by Representative Horne and referred to Judiciary A committee, would make it possible for the sale of fireworks year round.

It keeps in place regulations like no sale to a person under the age of 12 as well as where you can shoot them in proximity to certain businesses and schools.

First Lady Trump says farewell

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today attended the final ‘Green Run’ test of the Space Launch System (SLS) core stage at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi.

“Seeing and hearing all four engines of the SLS core stage fire together for the first time was thrilling,” Wicker said. “Despite an early engine shutdown, NASA engineers will have a wealth of information to use to improve future tests of the SLS system.

“I commend NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for his stewardship of NASA and the SLS program. We are still on track to take the first woman to the moon by 2024 and complete a Mars landing by 2029. I know that bipartisan support for this program and space exploration will certainly continue.”

Seeing and hearing all four engines of the SLS core stage fire together @NASAStennis for the first time was thrilling. Despite an early engine shutdown, @NASA engineers will have a wealth of information to use to improve future tests of the SLS system.

A former Hinds County supervisor’s efforts to overturn the 2019 Democratic primary results on the grounds of residency could lead to a state election law being changed.

Darrel McQuirter is challenging District Two Supervisor David Archie in court, saying Archie shouldn’t have been able to run for supervisor based on residency requirements.

He is currently seeking a rehearing in his case before the Mississippi Supreme Court… …The court ruled in favor of Archie on a 4-3 vote, with Griffis writing the dissenting opinion. Griffis questioned whether Miss. Code Section 23-15-933 violated the state constitution’s separation of powers provision because it limited what the supreme court could review in an election appeal. Under the statute, individuals can appeal to a lower court’s ruling in the case of an election to the supreme court.

