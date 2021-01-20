The Presidential Inauguration is set for 11am CST / 12pm EST today on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

You can watch the ceremony live on CSPAN below.

Y’all Politics will be sharing comments from Mississippi’s political leaders throughout the day, updating this article as thoughts, releases and social media posts come in.

Senator Roger Wicker (R)

It is great to be at the U.S. Capitol today with my wife, Gayle. The inauguration ceremony is one of the majestic symbols of our republic, representing the orderly transfer of power from one administration to the next. pic.twitter.com/MWJfvpX1Tw — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 20, 2021

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R)

“I wish President Biden and Vice President Harris well as they undertake the serious challenges facing our beloved country.

“I am committed to working with the new administration and my colleagues to find common-ground solutions to defend our nation and to rebuild an economy damaged by a pandemic that continues to claim too many of our fellow citizens. Overcoming these challenges will require the Senate, now divided 50-50, to work together. This is what the American people expect and deserve even in the face of the divisions that define our national politics.

“Finally, as a conservative, I am grateful for the good accomplished by President Trump and his administration. I believe our national path forward can, and should, build on those achievements in the months and years ahead.”

Governor Tate Reeves (R)

Elee and I are praying for President Joe Biden on his Inauguration Day, for good health and good fortune during his term. We should all be rooting for the USA to prosper! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 20, 2021

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D – MS-02)

Happy Inauguration Day! 🇺🇸 Trump is gone, Hallelujah! pic.twitter.com/vfDRh8BOHS — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) January 20, 2021

Congressman Trent Kelly (R – MS-01)

. ⁦@RepTrentKelly⁩ and staffer Semaj Redd of Jackson representing Mississippi with their masks. “It’s a great day for America,” Kelly said. #inaugurationday pic.twitter.com/qvih57vWIA — Deborah Berry (@dberrygannett) January 20, 2021

Congressman Steven Palazzo (R – MS-04)

“It has been a pleasure to work with President Trump and his Administration to deliver many victories to the families of south Mississippi. Under his leadership, we’ve successfully delivered a record-breaking economy, a stronger military, a more secure border, modernized trade agreements, record job creation, a renewed focus on NASA and space exploration, the confirmation of three Supreme Court Justices, left the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal and rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine to restore our way of life. These all are very notable accomplishments, and I commend President Trump on a job well done.

“The time for a peaceful transition of power has arrived. As we make this transition, I have every intention of holding President Biden accountable for his promise to serve all Americans and not just those who are members of his party. I expect our new President to put the best interests of America and our people first.

“Let it be known that America’s problems are not best met with socialist proposals that are going to further erode our years of historic economic success, grow our national debt, and stifle job creation. Americans deserve real solutions that will get this country back on track.”

Northern District PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley

My prayers, thoughts and best wishes are with @POTUS Biden, @VP Harris as they assume their duty to lead America. May we all, regardless of political party, join together to pray for healing and unity for the USA. Regardless of differing views, we are all Americans first. — Brandon Presley (@BrandonPresley) January 20, 2021

State Senator Derrick Simmons, Mississippi Senate Minority Leader

Today is a historic day for so many reasons. Today we start the process of governing with love, not hate – unity, not division, with faith, not foolishness, truth, not lies, kindness, not cruelty, strength, not insecurity and weakness, decency and not rudeness.

As we, the people of America watch today the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, let us all pray that God strengthen them for the tremendous tasks they face at correcting the problems created by the last administration that have adversely affected our nation.

Let us also pray that God accompany them as they try to rally together in peace and harmony a nation left fractured by the racist divisional politics of their predecessor.

We as Americans should now come together and realize that classism, racism and division have no place in our country and we in order to make America truly great, we all have a role to play in making America the place where neighbors embrace one another in love regardless of our physical or philosophical differences.

Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus

We stand with the incoming administration and we look forward to working with them to improve the lives of all Mississippians. #BidenHarris #BidenHarris2020 #BidenHarrisInauguration #msleg — MS Senate Dems (@MSSenateDems) January 20, 2021

State Representative Jeramey Anderson (D)

