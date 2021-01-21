It is not uncommon for the Mississippi Legislature to attempt a restriction on abortions each year. In 2018 HB 1510 was passed to ban abortions after 15 weeks, in 2019 SB 2116, a 6-week abortion ban or the “Heartbeat Bill” was passed. Just last year HB 1295 was passed which would limit abortions based on certain circumstances like race or gender.

HB 1510 and SB 2116 have both been held up in court since being signed by the Governor.

This year, Representative Eubanks is making an attempt to completely ban abortions in the state with HB 338.

The bill reads:

Any person * * * willfully and knowingly causing, by means of any instrument, medicine, drug or other means whatever, any woman pregnant with child to abort or miscarry, or attempts to procure or produce an abortion or miscarriage shall be guilty of a felony * * * and, upon conviction, be imprisoned for not less than one (1) year nor more than ten (10) years in the State Penitentiary and fined not more than Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000.00) but not less than Twenty-five Thousand Dollars ($25,000.00).

The bill was referred to the Judiciary B Committee.