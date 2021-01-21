The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced $4.4 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Southern District, $3 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Central District and $2.8 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Northern District.
The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout south Mississippi.
“MDOT’s focus stretches far beyond Mississippi’s highways and interstates; it also includes intermodal transportation and its vast network of railroads, airports, public transit, and ports and waterways,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “Each mode of transportation is vital in its own way. Whether it’s by transporting people, goods or services, all modes work together to promote economic growth and development throughout the state.”
Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each separate mode of transportation.
SOUTHERN DISTRICT:
Four ports received funding.
- Port of Pascagoula, $700,000 – south terminal wharf improvement project.
- Port of Gulfport, $430,000 – north harbor drainage improvements and rail access project.
- Port Bienville, $395,480 – public dock mooring dolphins.
- Port of Natchez, $696,046 – construct south liquid loading dock.
One railroad received funding.
- Port of Bienville Railroad, $400,000
Four airports received funding.
- Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority, $400,000
- Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority, $182,000
- City of McComb and Pike County, $400,000
- Adams County Board of Supervisors acting by and through the Adams County Airport Commission, $123,750
Six public transits received funding.
- Coast Transit Authority, $480,000
- Community Development, Incorporate, $79,589
- D.J. Transit, Inc., $41,277
- Five County Child Development Program, Inc., $18,008
- Mount Zion Economic Community Center, Inc., $14,652
- Natchez Transit System, $39,829
CENTRAL DISTRICT:
Two ports received funding.
- Port of Rosedale, $450,000 – high-water modifications/improvements to infrastructure.
- Port of Greenville, $400,000 – port connector road improvements.
Six airports received funding.
- Copiah County Board of Supervisors, $135,800
- City of Greenville, $368,663
- Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, $158,466
- City of Madison, $100,980
- Meridian Airport Authority, $250,000
- Hinds Community College, $342,285
Ten public transits received funding.
- Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc., $101,913
- City of Jackson (JATRAN), $480,000
- Claiborne County Human Resource Agency, $36,537
- Copiah County Human Resource Agency, $18,200
- Hinds County Human Resource Agency, $19,913
- Madison County Citizens Services Agency, $22,057
- Mississippi Band of Choctaw Transit, $31,358
- Noxubee County Human Resource Agency, $21,913
- NRoute Transit Commission, $31,913
- South Central Community Action Agency, $27,248
NORTHERN DISTRICT:
Two ports received funding.
- Yellow Creek State Port Authority, $241,500 – crane support platform.
- Lowndes County Port, $486,974 – 3rd lane rail super expansion and crosstie repair.
Three railroads received funding.
- Mississippian Railway, $297,000
- Mississippi Delta Railroad, $400,000
- Yellow Creek Port Access Railroad, $246,400
Four airports received funding.
- City of Columbus and Lowndes County, $189,534
- Golden Triangle Regional Airport Authority, $227,369
- City of Holly Springs, Marshall County, and Marshall County Industrial Development Authority, $157,500
- City of Olive Branch, $273,505
Five public transits received funding.
- Aaron Henry Community Health Services, $88,017
- Mississippi Valley State University Mass Transit, $39,617
- Northeast Mississippi Community Services, $64,843
- Oxford University Transit, $65,902
- Starkville – MSU Area Rapid Transit (SMART), $38,114
For more information on MDOT’s multimodal resources and other grants visit GoMDOT.com.
1/21/2021