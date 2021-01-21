The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced $4.4 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Southern District, $3 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Central District and $2.8 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Northern District.

The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout south Mississippi.

“MDOT’s focus stretches far beyond Mississippi’s highways and interstates; it also includes intermodal transportation and its vast network of railroads, airports, public transit, and ports and waterways,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “Each mode of transportation is vital in its own way. Whether it’s by transporting people, goods or services, all modes work together to promote economic growth and development throughout the state.”

Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each separate mode of transportation.

SOUTHERN DISTRICT:

Four ports received funding.

Port of Pascagoula, $700,000 – south terminal wharf improvement project.

Port of Gulfport, $430,000 – north harbor drainage improvements and rail access project.

Port Bienville, $395,480 – public dock mooring dolphins.

Port of Natchez, $696,046 – construct south liquid loading dock.

One railroad received funding.

Port of Bienville Railroad, $400,000

Four airports received funding.

Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority, $400,000

Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority, $182,000

City of McComb and Pike County, $400,000

Adams County Board of Supervisors acting by and through the Adams County Airport Commission, $123,750

Six public transits received funding.

Coast Transit Authority, $480,000

Community Development, Incorporate, $79,589

D.J. Transit, Inc., $41,277

Five County Child Development Program, Inc., $18,008

Mount Zion Economic Community Center, Inc., $14,652

Natchez Transit System, $39,829

CENTRAL DISTRICT:

Two ports received funding.

Port of Rosedale, $450,000 – high-water modifications/improvements to infrastructure.

Port of Greenville, $400,000 – port connector road improvements.

Six airports received funding.

Copiah County Board of Supervisors, $135,800

City of Greenville, $368,663

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, $158,466

City of Madison, $100,980

Meridian Airport Authority, $250,000

Hinds Community College, $342,285

Ten public transits received funding.

Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc., $101,913

City of Jackson (JATRAN), $480,000

Claiborne County Human Resource Agency, $36,537

Copiah County Human Resource Agency, $18,200

Hinds County Human Resource Agency, $19,913

Madison County Citizens Services Agency, $22,057

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Transit, $31,358

Noxubee County Human Resource Agency, $21,913

NRoute Transit Commission, $31,913

South Central Community Action Agency, $27,248

NORTHERN DISTRICT:

Two ports received funding.

Yellow Creek State Port Authority, $241,500 – crane support platform.

Lowndes County Port, $486,974 – 3rd lane rail super expansion and crosstie repair.

Three railroads received funding.

Mississippian Railway, $297,000

Mississippi Delta Railroad, $400,000

Yellow Creek Port Access Railroad, $246,400

Four airports received funding.

City of Columbus and Lowndes County, $189,534

Golden Triangle Regional Airport Authority, $227,369

City of Holly Springs, Marshall County, and Marshall County Industrial Development Authority, $157,500

City of Olive Branch, $273,505

Five public transits received funding.

Aaron Henry Community Health Services, $88,017

Mississippi Valley State University Mass Transit, $39,617

Northeast Mississippi Community Services, $64,843

Oxford University Transit, $65,902

Starkville – MSU Area Rapid Transit (SMART), $38,114

For more information on MDOT’s multimodal resources and other grants visit GoMDOT.com .

