On Friday, Mississippi leaders took to social media to mark the National Sanctity of Human Life Day as proclaimed by former President Donald Trump. Trump issued the proclamation on Monday prior to this last day in office on Wednesday.

“Every human life is a gift to the world,” Trump wrote in the proclamation. “Whether born or unborn, young or old, healthy or sick, every person is made in the holy image of God. The Almighty Creator gives unique talents, beautiful dreams, and a great purpose to every person. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonder of human existence and renew our resolve to build a culture of life where every person of every age is protected, valued, and cherished.”

<<Read the full proclamation for this day here.>>

Below you can see what Mississippi leaders posted in recognition of this day.

Senator Roger Wicker

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Congressman Trent Kelly

Congressman Michael Guest

Congressman Steven Palazzo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR