On Friday, Mississippi leaders took to social media to mark the National Sanctity of Human Life Day as proclaimed by former President Donald Trump. Trump issued the proclamation on Monday prior to this last day in office on Wednesday.

“Every human life is a gift to the world,” Trump wrote in the proclamation. “Whether born or unborn, young or old, healthy or sick, every person is made in the holy image of God. The Almighty Creator gives unique talents, beautiful dreams, and a great purpose to every person. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonder of human existence and renew our resolve to build a culture of life where every person of every age is protected, valued, and cherished.”

Below you can see what Mississippi leaders posted in recognition of this day.

Senator Roger Wicker

Today we celebrate the sanctity of every human life – especially the lives of the unborn. National Sanctity of Human Life Day is a reminder to continue to advocate for #prolife policies that ensure every human life, at every age, is protected.https://t.co/GbVtFCwE37 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 22, 2021

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

#OnThisDay 48 years ago, the Supreme Court made its fateful ruling on Roe v Wade. Today, I join my fellow Mississippians & Americans in mourning the 62 million unborn babies stripped of their #righttolife and taken by abortion. To this day, we continue the #prolife fight. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) January 22, 2021

Congressman Trent Kelly

I believe all people are made in the image of God. It is our duty as a Nation to protect the lives of the unborn. #MS01 pic.twitter.com/yFFbB4vr8c — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) January 22, 2021

Congressman Michael Guest

As a Christian & a father, I understand that the lives of all children are sacred & must be protected. Last Congress, I stood by other pro-life Members & organizations like @SBAList to strongly defend the right to life. We are not through. We will continue our fight for life! pic.twitter.com/S7ggZJNH9V — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) January 22, 2021

Congressman Steven Palazzo