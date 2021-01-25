In this Bill of the Day filed by Representative Bain, HB 80, says any person who intentionally or negligently allows their dog escape from their home or yard and bite another human could be subject to fines or jail time.

The fines could reach up to $5,000 with possibly three years in jail. Currently there is no charge that can be brought in the event a dog causes great bodily harm to an individual in a negligence case. This law is not aimed at the conviction of a dog owner in the event the dog was protecting its home or person from another humans attack.

The bill reads:

Any person who intentionally or with criminal negligence causes any dog to bite, wound, or inflict physical injury on a human being shall be guilty of a felony, fined not less than One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) nor more than Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00), or imprisoned in the custody of the Department of Corrections for not more than three (3) years, or both.

Anyone who is convicted of a first and second offense within five years could be convicted of a felony with a $10,000 fine attached and or imprisoned for up to 10 years. Further, if the dog kills or bodily disfigures someone the owner could face a penalty of 25 years for each count.

The victim may also seek civil action against the owner.