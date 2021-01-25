Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, will deliver his 2021 State of the State Address on Tuesday outside of the Mississippi Capitol.

The Democratic Response, as is customary for the political party not holding the Governor’s office, will be given by state Senator Derrick Simmons. Simmons represents Senate District 12 and has been the Senate Minority Leader since 2018.

According to his legislative bio, Senator Simmons is a trial lawyer and is affiliated with the American Bar Association, National Bar Association, Mississippi Bar, Magnolia Bar, District of Columbia Bar and Greenville Rotary Club. He is a Mason, life member of NAACP, and life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He also sits on the Mississippi Technology Alliance Liaison Committee.

Senator Simmons serves as the Chairman of the Municipalities Committee in the Mississippi Senate and Vice Chairman of the Constitution Committee.

Simmons rolled out the Democratic Caucus 2021 Legislative Priorities earlier this month. Watch his press conference below.