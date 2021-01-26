In this Bill of the Day authored by Senator Sparks, entitled the “Empowering Reentry through Licensing Act,” SB 2561 it would give a six-month provisional license to eligible individuals who have served time.

The licenses would be issued through the Department of Public Safety with the intention of helping those who have been recently released from prison obtain employment and be able to travel to and from that job without worry of being pulled over and put back in prison.

The bill reads:

A provisional license shall be valid for six (6) months from the date of a person’s release from incarceration. (2) A provisional license shall permit the provisional licensee to drive a motor vehicle directly to and directly home from his or her residence and: (a) A place where he or she is employed or will potentially be employed; (b) A place where the licensee attends school A place where the licensee’s minor child attends school or day care, provided that there are no separate law prohibiting such travel; (d) A scheduled meeting with the licensee’s probation or parole officer or other supervisor; (e) Any place, location or meeting that the licensee’s probation or parole officer has authorized the person to travel to or attend; or (f) A place of religious instruction or worship. (3) This act shall not apply to any type of commercial operator’s license.

However, some individuals will not be eligible for a license upon release. Those who were incarcerated for vehicular homicide, or other law that prevents operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Again these licenses will last for 6 months, in which time the individual is required to obtain an eligible Mississippi drivers license. The bill was referred to the Judiciary B committee and has since passed there.