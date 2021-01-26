Gov. Tate Reeves has issued a proclamation designating January 24-30, 2021 as School Choice Week in the state of Mississippi. At the same time, Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith cosponsored a U.S. Senate resolution declaring this as National School Choice Week.

“I thank Gov. Tate Reeves for his proclamation declaring this National School Choice Week in Mississippi and Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith for cosponsoring the U.S. Senate resolution designating this National School Choice Week,” said Grant Callen, CEO of Empower Mississippi. “This is a special week that recognizes the need for effective education options for every child, something that is especially needed now because of COVID-19 and the changing classroom. We appreciate the steps Mississippi has taken in providing high quality educational options, but we know much work remains.”

Held each January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

This year, a celebration at the State Capitol will not be taking place due to COVID-19, Empower Mississippi will host a week long celebration on its Facebook page. The highlight of the week will be a virtual Coffee and Conversation featuring National School Choice Week President Andrew Campanella and Empower Mississippi CEO Grant Callen on Tuesday, January 26 at 6 p.m.

Press Release

1/26/2021