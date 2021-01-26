On Tuesday, January 26th, Governor Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address. The Governor will address the challenges of the past year, and give a vision for the year ahead, a release from his office stated.

Due to the pandemic, the address will occur outdoors on the steps of the Capitol without an audience.

The address will be livestreamed through a feed provided by Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

The Democratic Response, as is customary for the political party not holding the Governor’s office, will be given by state Senator Derrick Simmons. Simmons represents Senate District 12 and has been the Senate Minority Leader since 2018.

According to his legislative bio, Senator Simmons is a trial lawyer and is affiliated with the American Bar Association, National Bar Association, Mississippi Bar, Magnolia Bar, District of Columbia Bar and Greenville Rotary Club. He is a Mason, life member of NAACP, and life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He also sits on the Mississippi Technology Alliance Liaison Committee.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not add the Mississippi 15-week abortion case to its docket in today’s release of orders, a move conservatives in the state and onlookers across the nation were supporting as the action was viewed as a significant challenge to the longstanding Roe v Wade.

Pro-life supporters believe with the current make-up of the Supreme Court now is the time for such cases to be heard in hopes of rolling back the effects of Roe.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a petition for certiorari with the Supreme Court in June 2020 to ask the Court to review Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, which preserves the right to life after 15 weeks within the womb.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 927 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 5 deaths, and 199 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 265,146, with 5,777 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/x5D5lVpLJW — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 25, 2021

State Senator Philip Moran (R) announced today that he has introduced legislation to allow for online sports wagering in the state of Mississippi. SB 2732 would make it possible for Mississippians to securely place bets on their phone or computer with a percentage of operator profits flowing to the state.

“Every day millions of Americans in 15 states have access to state-of-the-art mobile sportsbooks, allowing them to place bets on their favorite teams and leagues at home while fostering much needed tax revenue. Unfortunately, Mississippi law does not authorize online sports betting, but this bill seeks to change that” said Senator Moran in a release. “Mississippi has been leaving money on the table by not authorizing online sports wagering, and it is time to modernize Mississippi’s gambling offerings and do what’s best for Mississippians.”

Democrat U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, the most senior member of the chamber, will preside over the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate instead of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts.

Reports have noted that Roberts has declined to participate.

There is an unsettled legal question as to whether a former President can be tried and impeached. Impeachment trials of other officials after they left office have been conducted but an impeachment trial of a former President has never been attempted…

…“I think it speaks volumes that the Chief Justice declined to preside,” Senator Wicker said.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today helped introduce a Senate resolution designating Jan. 24-30, 2021, as National School Choice Week.

The resolution marking the 11th annual National School Choice Week acknowledges the importance of school choice and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on education.

“Education decisions should be in the hands of those who know best – parents and families,” Wicker said. “I am glad to join Senator Tim Scott to show support for school choice and acknowledge the important work of educators, administrators, and parents in supporting quality education for all students, no matter where they live.”

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) announced his selection to serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) for the 117th Congress.

“I believe the 116th Congress has prepared me for the opportunities the 117th Congress will bring. I plan to work with my colleagues to bring legislation to the floor that will benefit the people of our state and our nation, and my role on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will offer new and unique paths to serve the great people of Mississippi,” Congressman Guest said about his selection to the committee.

Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Sam Graves welcomed Congressman Guest’s selection to the committee.

In this Bill of the Day filed by Representative Bain, HB 80, says any person who intentionally or negligently allows their dog escape from their home or yard and bite another human could be subject to fines or jail time.

The fines could reach up to $5,000 with possibly three years in jail. Currently there is no charge that can be brought in the event a dog causes great bodily harm to an individual in a negligence case. This law is not aimed at the conviction of a dog owner in the event the dog was protecting its home or person from another humans attack.

Hattiesburg Mayor Barker announces re-election bid

Friends – today I am announcing my candidacy for a second term as Mayor of Hattiesburg. #TOBY2021 #OurMayor pic.twitter.com/II46ZPT4Ea — Toby Barker (@toby_barker) January 25, 2021

Mississippi has the highest grocery tax in the country at 7 percent. Only 13 states have any level of a grocery tax.

“I don’t think that is fair,” said Della Mayers as she left the grocery store. “I think that they shouldn’t be taxing food because a lot of people really don’t have. And I’m one of them.”

Three bills in total have been filed in the 2021 legislative session in an attempt to change that. One House bill would phase out the grocery tax within seven years. But two Senate bills would immediately exempt groceries from that 7% sales tax.