A bill filed by Senator Chad McMahan after the request of local law enforcement in North Mississippi.

SB 2283 would attach some additional penalties to individuals who are found to be maliciously blocking a roadway refusing traffic through.

Right now, McMahan said in committee, that there are not sufficient penalties for individuals who are blocking the roads without proper protocol followed, such as seeking a permit for a protest.

The bill reads:

A person who maliciously obstructs the free, convenient and normal use of any public street, highway, or road during an un-permitted protest shall be fined up to One Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($1,500.00) or imprisoned for a term not exceeding one (1) year in the county jail or both. A person convicted under this subsection shall, at a minimum, be fined Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) and be imprisoned in the county jail for a term of twenty-five (25) days.

McMahan said this is not an attempt to infringe on an individuals first amendment rights, it is simply to encourage a mutual respect of those who wish to protest and those who have to travel on those roads.

The bill was referred to the Judiciary B committee and while it failed in committee it was held on a motion to reconsider which could keep it alive.

There was an amendment made to the bill to change some of penalties depending on a first or second offense. Some conversation took place as to whether or not the bill could bring unintended consequences.