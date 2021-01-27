Leland Speed, a business and civic giant in Mississippi, passed away today from complications to ALS.

Speed was founder and chairman of Parkway Properties, Inc. and EastGroup Properties, Inc., both NYSE-listed companies located in Jackson, MS and a member of the Mississippi Business Hall of Fame.

He was active in civic affairs and served on numerous boards including the Jackson State University Development Foundation and as the Chair of the Board of Trustees at Mississippi College. He was also one of the driving forces behind the Lefleur East Neighborhood Association and the Two Lakes flood control project in Jackson. He served as the head of the Mississippi Development Authority (for $1/year) during the Haley Barbour administration through Hurricane Katrina.

Speed and his wife, Bessie, were married for more than 50 years.