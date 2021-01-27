President Joe Biden has signed Executive Orders during his first week in office that are drastically impacting the oil and gas industries across America. Nearly 11,000 jobs have been lost with a stroke of Biden’s pen while consumers are bracing for higher prices at the pump as America shifts its focus from energy independence to once again being reliant on production in other countries.

Jimmy Heidelberg joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss the impact these actions are having on the nation, and more specifically here in Mississippi. Heidelberg is the Vice Chairman of the Mississippi Oil and Gas Board appointed by the Lt. Governor. He is in his fourth term on the board.

Watch the full interview below.