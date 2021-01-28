In recent years, there has been calls to remove statues and monuments that memorialize the Civil War, particularly those indicative of the Confederacy.

HB 120 would prevent any statues or monuments that are located on public property from being relocated, removed, disturbed, altered, renamed or rededicated unless it is authorized by the Legislature.

However, it does allow for the relocation of a monument for preservation, protection and repair purposes.

The bill reads:

None of the following items, structures or areas may be relocated, removed, disturbed, altered, renamed or rededicated, unless specifically authorized by an act of the Legislature: * * * Statues, monuments, memorials or nameplates (plaques), which have been erected on public property of the state or any of its political subdivisions, such as local, municipal or county owned public areas, and any statues, monuments, memorials, nameplates (plaques), schools, streets, bridges, buildings, parks preserves, reserves or other public items, structure or areas of the state or any of its political subdivisions, such as, local, municipal or county owned public areas, which has been dedicated in memory of, or named for, any historical * * * figure, * * * event, or * * * organization * * *

The bill was authored by Rep. Becky Currie and has been referred to the Public Property Committee in the Mississippi House.