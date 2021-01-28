Lawmakers returned to the Mississippi State Capitol for the 2021 Legislative Session on January 5th.

Below is a list of bills to watch as business continues for the 90 day session.

**This article will update frequently as more bills are added and bill statuses changes.**

HOUSE BILLS 

HB 1 – Ratification of the new state flag of Mississippi

  • Referred to Rules committee
  • Passed in House Rules Committee
  • Passed in House,
  • Transmitted to Senate
  • Passed in Senate Rules Committee
  • Passed in Senate,
  • Signed by the Governor

HB 10- Driver’s licenses; allow online renewal any time after expiration regardless of time transpired.

  • Referred to transportation

HB 16 – Mississippi Highway Patrol and MBN officers; increase salaries of.

  • Referred to Judiciary B; Appropriations

HB 18 – Medical marijuana; authorize Alcorn State University to enter into MOU for local farmers to grow for out-of-state vendors.

  • Referred to Universities and Colleges

HB 68 – Money to DFA for flags

  • Referred to Appropriations
  • Passed in committee
  • Passed in the House, 117 – 3
  • Transmitted to Senate
  • Referred to Appropriations

HB 108 – Wireless Communication Commission; remove ITS control over.

  • Referred to Public Utilities; Appropriations
  • Passed in Public Utilities
  • Referred to Appropriations

HB 135 – MS Critical Teacher Shortage Act of 1998; extend repealer on.

  • Referred to Education

HB 207- Medicaid; expand eligibility under federal health care reform law.

  • Referred to Medicaid; Appropriations

HB 316 – Kindergarten-age children; require mandatory attendance under compulsory school attendance laws.

  • Referred to Education

HB 342 – MAEP; determine cost of using average daily membership (ADM) in lieu of ADA.

  • Referred to Education; Appropriations

HB 355 – Department of Health; give authority to levy and collect fee on sales of medical marijuana.

  • Referred to Ways and Means

HB 363 – Marijuana possession; revise as civil penalty.

  • Referred to Judiciary B

HB 369  – Mississippi Emergency Communications Act; create.

  • Referred to Public Utilities

HB 465- Compassionate Parole Eligibility Act of 2021; create.

  • Referred to Corrections

HB 515 – Council on the Prevention of School Shootings; create to develop center in A.G.’s office to monitor online activity.

  • Referred to Education; Appropriations

HB 525 – Corrections omnibus bill; enact

  • Referred to Corrections

HB 997 – Alcoholic beverages; remove DOR from being wholesale distributor, authorize issuance of wholesaler’s permits.

  • Referred to Ways and Means Committee
  • Passed in committee

HB 1013 – Medicaid; create Medicaid Commission to administer program and abolish Division of Medicaid.

  • Referred to Medicaid/Appropriations

HR 1 – Emmett Till murder; issue apology for state’s role in killers’ acquittals that were based on a lie.

  • Referred to Rules
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed in the House, 120-0
  • Transmitted to Senate

 

SENATE BILLS 

SB 2001 – Teachers’ salaries; provide for increase.

  • Referred to Education; Appropriations
  • Passed in Education
  • Transmitted to Appropriations
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed in the Senate, unanimously

SB 2008 – Nurse practitioners; authorize to dispense legend drugs to patients

  • Referred to Public Health and Welfare

SB 2019 – Ban the box

  • Referred to Labor
  • Passed in Committee

SB 2034 – Alteration or renaming of historical monuments, memorials and streets; prohibit and provide sanctions.

  • Referred to Public Property

SB 2037 – Medicaid Access and Opportunity Act of 2021; enact.

  • Referred to Medicaid; Housing

SB 2079 – Mississippi Minimum Wage Act; establish.

  • Referred to Labor; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

SB 2140 – Absentee voting; establish electronic application procedure for college students.

  • Referred to Elections; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

SB 2149 – MAEP; Department of Education required to hold harmless school district from calculating 2020-2021 average daily attendance.

  • Referred to Education
  • Passed in Committee

SB 2182 – Tobacco tax; define tobacco products to include electronic smoking devices for purposes of 15% excise tax.

  • Referred to Finance

SB 2196 – Appointment of officers; require Governor and Lt. Governor to make appointments to fill vacant offices within a certain period of time.

  • Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

SB 2262 – Mississippi Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act of 2021″; enact.

  • Referred to Judiciary A

S. B. No. 2266 – Retail sales; prohibit seller from refusing to accept cash as a form of payment for goods and services. Double Referred to: 

  • Referred to Business and Financial Institutions; Judiciary, Division A
  • Passed in Finance

SB 2279 – Parole and probation; criminalize absconding.

  • Referred to Judiciary B
  • Passed in committee

SB 2281 – The Mississippi First Responder Protection Act; enact. 

  • Referred to Judiciary B; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

SB 2346 – Medicaid coverage; coverage for eligible women up to 12 months postpartum.

  • Referred to Medicaid

SB 2364 – Fresh Start Act; remove limitations on the applicability of.

  • Referred to Judiciary A

SB 2389 –Domestic violence shelters; revise eligibility for funds.

  • Referred to Housing; Judiciary A
  • Passed in Housing

SB 2421 – Mississippi Emergency Communications Act; create.

  • Referred to Technology; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

SB 2433 – Alcoholic beverages; authorize the sale of wine at grocery stores.

  • Referred to Finance

SB 2577 – Mississippi Election Reform Act of 2021; enact.

  • Referred to Elections

SB 2675 – Third-grade reading assessment for 2020-2021 school year; allow students who fail to be promoted to fourth grade with remediation.

  • Referred to Education

SB 2765 – Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act; create.

  • Referred to Finance

SB 2795 – “Mississippi Earned Parole Eligibility Act”; enact.

  • Referred to Corrections
  • Passed in committee

