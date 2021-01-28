Measure Would Strengthen Controls of Dangerous Chemical Abortion Drugs

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and Congressman Bob Latta (R-Ohio) today reintroduced their Support and Value Expectant (SAVE) Moms and Babies Act to strengthen federal controls over the regulation and distribution of chemical abortion drugs.

The SAVE Moms and Babies Act would prevent labeling changes for already-approved abortion drugs; prevent providers from dispensing these drugs remotely, by mail, or via tele-medicine; and prevent the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from approving new chemical abortion drugs.

“The dangers inherent with chemical abortion drugs are increasingly well known. Our bill would work to stop efforts to lessen their regulation and broaden their distribution to expectant mothers who are often not informed of the dangers of these sometimes lethal drugs,” Hyde-Smith said. “We must do more to protect women from dangers of mail-order or do-it-yourself chemical abortion drugs. I am pleased to renew this important effort with Congressman Latta and others supporters.”

“We must do everything we can to protect and defend those who cannot do so themselves,” said Latta. “In order to protect the sanctity of life, it is necessary to ensure our laws are protecting mothers, babies, and unborn children. Every life has value, and we must work together to be a voice for the voiceless and make significant strides to further pro-life policies. The SAVE Moms and Babies Act is necessary to recognize chemical abortion for what it is – dangerous. Pro-abortion advocates are working to loosen current restrictions on chemical abortion drugs and to make them available remotely or by mail. This bill is necessary to prevent the repeal of these common-sense regulations, and I am proud to lead the SAVE Moms and Babies Act with Senator Hyde-Smith.”

The legislation would prohibit the removal of the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) currently applied to these drugs due to known or potential serious risks associated with the medication, including incomplete abortions, infections, severe bleeding, and death. Lifting REMS warnings to make chemical abortion available by prescription would effectively override most state pro-life protections like parental involvement, waiting periods, and informed consent.

Hyde-Smith and Latta also pointed out that codifying these provisions would limit federal judges from arbitrarily ruling to ease chemical abortion drugs. The lawmakers earlier this month welcomed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows the FDA to enforce in-person requirements for the abortion pill under Mifeprex’s REMS while litigation continues in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. The 6-3 decision overturned a Maryland federal judge’s injunction against this requirement.

In 2017, chemical abortions made up 39 percent of abortions reported by the 32 states that require reporting on specific abortion methods, up from 5.5 percent in 2001.

The Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), March for Life Action, National Right to Life, Family Research Council, and the U.S. Council of Catholic Bishops are among the groups that support the bill, which Hyde-Smith and Latta first introduced in the 116th Congress.

“We thank Congressman Bob Latta and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith for leading the charge to stop the expansion of chemical abortion,” said the Honorable Marilyn Musgrave, SBA List Vice President of Government Affairs. “These dangerous ‘D.I.Y.’ abortions now account for up to 50 percent of all abortions in the U.S. and the abortion lobby is desperate to expand the lucrative pill business. In the last year, pro-abortion forces have sought to capitalize on the pandemic to suspend FDA regulations and turn every post office and pharmacy into an abortion facility. Women and children need the urgent protection afforded by this legislation.”

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) is among the 31 original cosponsors of the Senate bill, while U.S. Representatives Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) and Michael Guest (R-Miss.) are among the 72 original cosponsors of the House measure. A full list of the Senate and House cosponsors of the SAVE Moms and Babies Act is available here.

A summary of the SAVE Moms and Babies Act is available here.

Release from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.