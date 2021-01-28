Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined five other attorneys general in sending a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday warning the new Administration that their states are willing to pursue legal action if the federal government violates individual constitutional rights or exceeds the limits on its powers.

“I am committed to defending the will of the people of Mississippi against federal overreach,” Attorney General Fitch told Y’all Politics on Thursday. “This letter to the Biden-Harris Administration makes clear that a reckless expansion of the federal government at the expense of the states and the people will not go unchecked.”

Signing on to the letter with Mississippi’s AG are the states of Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Montana, Texas and West Virginia.

“In our federal system, State Attorneys General represent our state governments and our citizens, and we are responsible for defending their interests and protecting their rights,” the AGs write. “We stand ready to meet with your administration to discuss more how the issues below affect our states; litigation is never a first option, and we would like yo help your team in its important job on behalf of all Americans, consistent with the Constitution and the rule of law.”

In the letter obtained by FoxNews (shown below), the Attorneys General state that the President “cannot cut constitutional corners or shirk statutory strictures without inevitably doing more harm to our country than good.”

The AGs focus their letter on four areas of concern: Limited federal power, limited presidential power, individual constitutional rights, and administrative process and reasoned decision-making.

“We are concerned…that your first week as President appears to indicate that your Administration may be following the unfortunate path of executive unilateralism,” the AGs write to Biden. “We respectfully submit that unity requires more restraint, cooperation, and consensus than the first days of your Administration have demonstrated.”

Since being sworn in as President, Biden has signed 22 Executive Orders in 9 days – the most of any new President in American history.

2021.01.27 Letter — Presid… by Fox News