Miss. Senator Calls for Permanent Restriction on Abortion Funds

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., yesterday spoke on the Senate floor in support of protecting the unborn. During his speech, Wicker proposed making permanent the Hyde Amendment, which restricts the use of taxpayer dollars from funding abortions.

“More and more people around the world understand that the science is on the side of those of us who are pro-life,” Wicker said. “That the beating hearts [and] the faces that we see in these young, unborn children are, indeed, humans made in God’s image and that they are entitled to the protections that our Founders outlined — protecting life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

In his speech, Wicker pointed out that the Hyde Amendment has passed annually for 40 consecutive years, regardless of the party in power. Given the broad consensus, he noted that making the Hyde Amendment permanent should be the least controversial pro-life proposal under consideration.

Senator Wicker has always served as a pro-life legislator, since his time serving in the Mississippi State Senate.

Release from Senator Roger Wicker.