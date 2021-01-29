Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) announced today that he will continue serving on the House Appropriations Committee as a member of the Commerce, Justice, and Science (CJS) Subcommittee as well as the Homeland Security Subcommittee in the 117th Congress.

“What an honor it is to continue representing south Mississippi as a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. I am thrilled to build on the progress made in previous years as a member of the Homeland Security and Commerce, Justice, and Science subcommittees. As we tackle the biggest problems facing our nation, I will remain focused on securing resources important to Mississippians and our way of life.”

The House Appropriations Committee is responsible for annual funding for the federal government and is divided into twelve subcommittees.

Palazzo served as a member of the Homeland Security and CJS subcommittees during the 116th Congress where he procured funding for key initiatives in south Mississippi, including the Polar Security Cutter being built at VT Halter in Pascagoula, the NASA Space Launch System recently tested at Stennis Space Center, and unmanned systems operations performed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as authorized in the CENOTE Act of 2018.

Palazzo has been a member of the House Appropriations Committee since 2015, having also previously served on the legislative branch and agriculture subcommittees. In 2019, Palazzo was tapped by Republican leadership to serve as one of nine appropriations conferees to end the longest federal government shutdown in history by negotiating FY19 funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

###



Release from Congressman Steven Palazzo.