Miss. Senator Praises Americans Defending the Unborn

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today joined thousands of pro-life Americans online for the March for Life. He shared a recorded video message with participants in the annual event, which was hosted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here or on the image above to view his full remarks.

Click here to download video of his remarks.

“Unfortunately, our country does not do enough to protect life,” Wicker said. “Unborn children are not afforded the full dignity and protection they deserve. Every year, thousands of Americans stand and march to give a voice to the voiceless and defend the unborn—and these efforts do not go unnoticed. Each one of you, by participating in today’s march, is helping change the course of our country.”

Senator Wicker has always served as a pro-life legislator, since his time serving in the Mississippi State Senate. Most recently, Wicker led 46 of his colleagues in the Senate in reintroducing the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which would ensure a permanent, government-wide prohibition on abortion funding.

Press Release

1/29/2021