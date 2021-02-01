State Treasurer David McRae joined Y’all Politics on Monday to highlight the State Treasury’s efforts to have Mississippians reclaim their cash through the Unclaimed Property program.

February 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day, and 1 in 10 people have unclaimed property. Unclaimed property is money Mississippians have that has gone unclaimed for 5 or more years. It could be an energy bill refund that went to the wrong address, a forgotten CD, or an unknown inheritance.

McRae said his department returned $20 million in unclaimed money in 2020 – more than in any year in state history.

Hear more from Treasurer McRae by watching the full interview below.