The Mississippi Center for Public Policy announced the hiring of their new CEO Douglas Carswell in January 2021.  MCPP is a free market think tank founded nearly 30 years ago.  The organization advocates for evidence-based approaches to public policy, mainly among state leaders and lawmakers at the state Capitol.

Carswell was a Member of Parliament in Britain for 12 years. He co-founded Vote Leave, the official campaign that won the Brexit referendum. He was instrumental in helping to ensure that a Brexit vote was held and then won. He switched parties and forced a by-election to help put the issue at the top of the political agenda.

Learn more about Carswell and his new work with MCPP by watching the full interview below.

