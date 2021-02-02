Mike Hurst, the immediate past U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, has become a litigation partner at Phelps, the firm announced today. Hurst, who will work from the Jackson office, joins three other former U.S. Attorneys in Phelps’s acclaimed litigation group.

Mike served as U.S. Attorney from 2017 until early this year. Under his leadership, the Southern District of Mississippi increased prosecutions by 178%, almost tripling the number from just three years earlier, while saving American taxpayers over $1.7 million.

Notable prosecutions during his tenure included some of the largest cases in Mississippi history: the largest healthcare fraud scheme (Wade Walters, et. al.), the largest Ponzi scheme (Lamar Adams), the largest False Claims Act healthcare fraud settlement (Region 8), and the largest nursing home False Claim Act settlement (Hyperion). In addition, as Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for the Southern District, Hurst oversaw the largest single-state immigration worksite enforcement operation in our nation’s history, involving seven different locations operated by multiple companies. While United States Attorney, Hurst personally argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and, previously as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, he handled some of the most complex cases in the office, dealing with white collar crimes, public corruption, and financial fraud, including numerous jury trials before almost every federal judge in the Southern District.

“Mike has shown himself capable of getting results in the most complicated, high-pressure cases around. His courtroom skills and his relationships with the federal judiciary will be of great benefit to our clients,” said Phelps Managing Partner Marshall Redmon.

At Phelps, Mike will handle both civil and criminal litigation, putting his years of experience before judges and juries to work. While based in Mississippi, he will be involved in litigation matters for clients throughout the Gulf South.

“Phelps has an incredible reputation in litigation, both in Jackson and throughout the region, and I am excited to join these litigators in helping clients both inside and outside the courtroom,” said Hurst. “I believe my experience in government, both as a federal prosecutor and as counsel on Capitol Hill, will be invaluable to those who are facing investigations, government enforcement actions, public policy issues, or other complex legal situations.”

Prior to 2017, Hurst served for more than eight years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, as Director of the Mississippi Justice Institute, as General Counsel for the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, as Legislative Director to a U.S. Congressman, as Counsel to the House Judiciary Committee, and in private practice. He is a graduate of George Washington University Law School, Millsaps College, and East Central Community College.

###

Release from Phelps.