Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) announced today that he has joined the House Energy Action Team (HEAT), a coalition of lawmakers in Congress focused on promoting Republican energy policies that will address energy pricing, create new job opportunities, and strengthen our national security through promotion of American energy independence.

“Americans need and deserve affordable energy prices, and so far, President Biden’s actions are driving up energy costs for consumers. I’ve worked on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and know the real-world impacts of these radical policies. As these attempts to erode America’s dominance in the oil and gas industry are sure to continue, I will be actively working with the HEAT team to protect jobs in south Mississippi and advocate for safe and effective energy solutions,” said Palazzo.

“We’re excited to welcome Steven to the House Energy Action Team (HEAT). Our communities on the Gulf Coast thrive on clean, safe energy development. Steven knows first-hand how American energy jobs put food on the table, lower costs for consumers, and secure our standing on the world stage. We can’t let President Biden and House Democrats ship these jobs overseas and destroy American livelihoods with radical energy policies. I look forward to working with Steven to stand up for American energy, jobs, and innovation,” said House Republican Whip Steve Scalise.

Press Release

2/2/2021