Facebook temporarily suspended the SuperTalk Mississippi News page on Tuesday following a post they shared regarding the Governor’s announcement of expanded COVID vaccine appointments.

Below is what was shared on the Facebook page:

Morning show host Paul Gallo used his Twitter to call attention to the action by Facebook, tagging Governor Tate Reeves, Congressman Steven Palazzo and the state’s two U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Governor Reeves stepped in, demanding Facebook fix the suspension.

“Unbelievable!” Reeves tweeted. “Please fix quickly, @Facebook. Local news outlets like @SuperTalk are essential, and they should not be punished by big tech companies for simply sharing important vaccine information!”

Attorney General Lynn Fitch also urged the social media giant to publish the SuperTalk News page.

According to SuperTalk, thanks to Reeves and Fitch’s pressures, hours later the Facebook page was restored with a note saying:

“After reviewing your appeal, your Page SuperTalk Mississippi News has been published. This means it can now be viewed publicly.

The Facebook Team”

Various officials tweeted their dislike of the action by Facebook, some of which can be seen below:

Not all found the action by Facebook troublesome. Mississippi Today’s Editor-in-Chief Adam Ganucheau thought it was funny, which is not surprising given the outlet’s political bent.

