“Big milestone today! More than a quarter of a million vaccinations have been done in Mississippi! Update on COVID Vaccine distribution in today’s briefing,” said Reeves.

Governor Reeves said Mississippi has currently given out over a quarter of a million vaccinations. He also said that they anticipate an increased allocation of vaccines this week and plan to send 20,000 doses to partners across the state.

30,000 new appointments were opened up today, and said to be filled by noon.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs estimated that the state would see an additional 1,000 deaths come from the cases that were reported in January since the holiday surge.