Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson took to social media Tuesday to highlight his office’s effort to “Tackle the Tape” and celebrate new business formations during 2020.

Watson said Mississippi is one of the most regulated states in the Southeast, if not the country, and that is why his office has been focused on cutting the regulatory burden associated with starting a business in the state.

The Secretary noted regulation changes that occurred through the Occupational Licensing Review Commission associated with the Public Accountancy Board, the Board of Dental Examiners, and the Board of Architecture.

Watson said that Mississippi saw a net of more than 30,000 new businesses formed in 2020, a significant increase from the net of roughly 3,000 new businesses formed in 2019.

Watch his Secretary Watson’s update below.