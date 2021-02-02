Groundhog Day… Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

The prognosticator of prognosticators, Punxsutawney Phil was awaken from his slumber this morning – February 2nd – to see his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

It is the 135th annual prediction at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania.

In the past several years alcohol distribution across Mississippi has gained more and more attention amongst legislators, from bills to allow the direct shipment of wine to your home to now the privatization of the Alcohol Beverage Control program in Mississippi.

HB 997 brought forward by Rep. Trey Lamar would remove the Department of Revenue as a wholesale distributor and allow for wholesale permits to be issued to the business community. Currently, DOR operates the ABC facility that is located in Gluckstadt. The State of Mississippi began running the ABC shortly after statewide prohibition ended in the 1960’s.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 705 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 11 deaths, and 184 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 275,706, with 6,056 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/6fRTbxRX4A — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) February 1, 2021

Northern PSC Commissioner Presley questions Starlink’s upfront costs

I sent the following letter last week to @SpaceXStarlink regarding their reported $499 upfront equipment cost to receive their service. Mississippians simply cannot pay $499 upfront for satellite internet service. @SpaceXStarlink was awarded $44M in gov’t funds for Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/wvcyvTuoyb — Brandon Presley (@BrandonPresley) January 26, 2021

In a season where unprecedented numbers of Mississippians and Americans have relied on unemployment benefits to get them through the pandemic, there has been concern by some that those benefits could be abused by individuals who choose not to return to work as the economy continues to open.

Whether that is the intention behind this bill or not, HB 1283 would work to ensure that those receiving unemployment are meant to by creating the “Unemployment Insurance Integrity Act of 2021. The bill was authored by Senator Carpenter and referred to the Workforce Development committee.

Auditor White announces embezzlement conviction

Maurice Howard Guilty of Embezzlement — Mississippi Office of the State Auditor @ShadWhite News https://t.co/TlHlI4v4U4 — OSA (@MSStateAuditor) February 1, 2021

State Treasurer David McRae joined Y’all Politics on Monday to highlight the State Treasury’s efforts to have Mississippians reclaim their cash through the Unclaimed Property program.

February 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day, and 1 in 10 people have unclaimed property. Unclaimed property is money Mississippians have that has gone unclaimed for 5 or more years. It could be an energy bill refund that went to the wrong address, a forgotten CD, or an unknown inheritance.

Congressman Thompson wants colleagues’ gun rights restricted at the Capitol

Members of Congress should NOT be allowed to carry guns on Capitol Hill! — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) February 1, 2021

WJTV – Mississippi senator introduces bill to allow seven-day sales of distilled spirits

Tupelo native and former executive editor of the Clarion Ledger, Sam R. Hall, will lead the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s newsroom, publisher William Bronson announced Monday.

Hall, a Tupelo native and 1994 graduate of Tupelo High School, replaces Elizabeth Walters as the Daily Journal’s executive editor. Walters left in January.

Hall has more than 20 years’ experience in journalism and communications, including eight years at the Clarion Ledger, where he was executive editor for five years.

Tax Season is here