It’s no surprise to see a bill show up during session to allow the use of golf carts on public roads. SB 2288, authored by Senator Chad McMahan would allow golf carts on certain public roads in Guntown, Mississippi.

You must still have a valid drivers license to operate one of them and take financial responsibility. Don’t get too excited though, you still can’t go on state or federal highways.

The bill reads:

The governing authorities of the city may, in their discretion, authorize the operation of golf carts and low-speed vehicles only on public roads and streets as designated by ordinance, within the corporate limits of the city. (2) Golf carts and low-speed vehicles may be operated on public roads and streets upon which bicycles are authorized by law to be operated. Golf carts and low-speed vehicles may not be operated on state highways or federal highways that are not interstate highways except for the crossing of these streets, in which case the shortest traveling distance to do so shall be required. Drivers are required to operate golf carts and low-speed vehicles only in the outside lane of multilane streets and roads, where applicable.

The bill was referred to Local and Private.