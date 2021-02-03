Edelbrock is joining with Comp Performance Group to form one of the largest conglomerates in the performance industry, according to Hagerty Media, and the new facility to house the unified headquarters and operations for the two will be seated in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Edelbrock is the manufacturer of some of the most popular performance aftermarket intake manifolds and cylinder heads for V-8 engines on the market today. They have been headquartered in Torrance, California since 1999 with nearly 270 employees in its marketing, research and development team.

Edelbrock’s two foundry facilities in California will remain, as of now.

“Edelbrock has been a constant presence in the automotive aftermarket, and Los Angeles, ever since Vic Edelbrock first designed his Slingshot intake manifold for the Ford flathead V-8 in 1938,” Hagerty’s Brandan Gillogly writes. “Its move to Mississippi, along with Comp Performance Group, is a loss for L.A. and Memphis, but hopefully, it means the companies can continue to innovate and serve the performance market with compelling products.”

Comp Performance Group, owner of Comp Cams, is leaving its home in Memphis, Tennessee.